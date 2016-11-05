VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'The Simpsons' to break record as longest-running U.S. show

By Reuters/Simon Thompson   November 5, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7
"The Simpsons," which began in 1989 is to become the series with the most episodes of any scripted television show.
Tags: TV series the Simpsons
 
View more

Tobler-moan: Brits unhappy with smaller bar

Sink hole swallows Japan road

Thousands make kimchi in Seoul

Preview of the US election

 
go to top