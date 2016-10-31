VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Halloween in Vietnam

By Minh Nhat   October 31, 2016 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
This Halloween, we asked young Vietnamese what the holiday's all about.
Tags: Halloween Vietnam Westernization
 
View more

Pilot proposes to his girlfriend mid-flight

Denmark to build new Hans Christian Andersen Museum

Vietnam 2100: A very bleak weather report

Chocolate dresses for the sweet tooth at French fashion show

 
go to top