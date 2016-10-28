VnExpress International
Halloween in Vietnam

This Halloween, we asked young Vietnamese what the holiday's all about.

In Hanoi, sounds of the past resonate amid noises of vulgar age

In times of fast-food pop culture, good old music may bring you back to a purer past.
 
