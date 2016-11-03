The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
animal rights
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales
The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on earth due to soaring demand in China and Vietnam.
Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media
The event was caught on camera and shows several fighting dogs ganging up on a lone boar.
Vietnam's controversial pig slaughtering festival returns behind closed doors
The 800-year-old festival has been criticized as barbaric by many Vietnamese and international organizations.
February 22, 2018 | 10:23 am GMT+7
3 moon bears freed after nearly 20 years behind bars in Vietnam
The bears were being held in tight cages and farmed for their bile.
November 07, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Dog thief killed during fight with angry villagers in Hanoi
His accomplice escaped and sought help at a government office.
October 16, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats
A new bill imposes fines of up to $8,170 for consumption of the animals and a maximum two-year jail term for killing or abusing animals.
April 12, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam praised for less gory version of centuries-old pig slaughter fest
Animals Asia says it will continue to fight ‘until no live animals experience fear and trauma.’
February 08, 2017 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Taiwan bans euthanasia of stray animals
'Animal protection in Taiwan has moved towards a new milestone.'
February 06, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
7 uplifting stories from Vietnam in 2016 that will make you smile
Even in the toughest of times, kindness and hope prevail.
December 25, 2016 | 12:26 am GMT+7
47 dogs seized as police bust dog meat ring in southern Vietnam
Most of the stolen dogs were already slaughtered and about to hit dinner tables at local restaurants.
December 24, 2016 | 11:43 am GMT+7
The cost of fashion: Activists release 'horrifying' images from Vietnam crocodile farms
Vietnam exports 30,000 crocodile skins every year, joining a global supply chain that involves brutal killing of millions, PETA said.
December 23, 2016 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Angry mob beats dog thief unconscious in central Vietnam
Police rescued the man but seized five dead dogs and bait.
November 03, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
The world's unhappiest polar bear?
Pizza, a three-year-old female, lives in an aquarium in a Chinese shopping mall. Animal rights groups say the animal is showing signs of mental decline.
October 29, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam bans animal slaughter at violent spring festivals
It remains to be seen whether locals are willing to abandon their traditional rituals.
October 26, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
5 Vietnamese arrested for beating dog theft suspect to dead
They said they were angry about pet dogs being stolen continuously in the neighborhood.
September 27, 2016 | 10:24 am GMT+7
View more stories