VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
South Korea tightens labor recruitment in Vietnam
 
 

South Korea tightens labor recruitment in Vietnam

South Korea tightens labor recruitment in Vietnam

By Phan Ngan, Khanh Linh   June 28, 2018 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Large numbers of Vietnamese workers breaking contracts and overstaying are impacting subsequent labor intakes.

Tags:

Vietnam guest workers South Korea Vietnam labor labor export
 
View more

A day with the oldest boat couple in Hoi An

Standing and moving on Hanoi’s West Lake

Hand in hand: Young Hanoians rush to help victims of deadly floods

You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company

 
go to top