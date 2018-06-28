VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company
 
 

You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company

You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company

By Phong Vinh   June 28, 2018 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
Saigon café floods its floor so that customers can dangle their feet in water and sip their coffee as schools of fish swim around.

Tags:

Vietnam fish cafe Vietnam drink Saigon Café drinking coffee with fish
 
View more

The dazzling scenes of Saigon in the rain

A day with the oldest boat couple in Hoi An

Standing and moving on Hanoi’s West Lake

Hand in hand: Young Hanoians rush to help victims of deadly floods

 
go to top