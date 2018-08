You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company

By Phong Vinh June 28, 2018 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

Saigon café floods its floor so that customers can dangle their feet in water and sip their coffee as schools of fish swim around.