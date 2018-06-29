VnExpress International
A day with the oldest boat couple in Hoi An
 
 

By Phong Vinh   June 29, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
They help tourists enjoy the ancient town on a float, and here is their story behind the paddles.

