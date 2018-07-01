Ho Chi Minh City as a 24/7 ‘convenience store’ Ho Chi Minh City as a 24/7 ‘convenience store’

Ho Chi Minh City as a 24/7 ‘convenience store’

By VnExpress July 1, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

No matter what you feel like doing at any time of day or night, chances are you can do it in Vietnam’s commercial hub.