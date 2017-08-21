The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
culture
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's controversial pig slaughtering festival returns behind closed doors
The 800-year-old festival has been criticized as barbaric by many Vietnamese and international organizations.
Vietnam puts on its best dress for Year of the Dog
Hanoi and Saigon have brought out stylish banners and pretty flowers for the big holiday.
Hanoi to simplify spring festivals to end chaos, violence
Organizers say the holy rituals should not turn into a brutal battle for luck tokens.
January 17, 2018 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Beauty in 3D: Taiwan filmmaker's vibrant vision
From the migration of purple butterflies to the crafting of bamboo steam baskets, Taiwan's 3D film director has spent a decade painstakingly capturing the island's beauty.
December 15, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
To keep girls in school, Ethiopians open up about menstruation
Ethiopian girls are breaking the taboo by talking about menstruation.
November 16, 2017 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Saigon specters: The haunted backpacker street
Thousands of walking ghosts swept down Bui Vien Street in District 1 as the real party began on Tuesday night.
November 01, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
UN cultural agency selects France's Azoulay as new chief
France edged out Qatar in 30 to 28 vote.
October 14, 2017 | 07:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam puts forward candidate as UNESCO seeks new leader to revive fortunes
Whoever wins out of the seven candidates will have to restore the relevance of a cash-trapped agency hobbled by regional rivalries.
October 09, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Where the mighty stand together
A visit to a statue factory, where different replicas stand side by side each other, offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s diversely religious life.
September 19, 2017 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
UNESCO Vietnam snaps back after culture ministry dismiss titles as ‘illegal’
The ministry claims that in some cases, money is being exchanged for cultural recognition.
September 12, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Archaeologists uncover ancient trade network in southern Vietnam
The discovery changes what we know about early Vietnamese culture.
August 21, 2017 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Collection provides ‘objective’ insight into Vietnam's conflicts with US, China
Why the US-backed government is no longer a ‘puppet regime’ and details of the seldom-mentioned Chinese invasion in 1979.
August 20, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Belarus transforms former industrial area into trendy district
Long abandoned and part-empty factories in Minsk are waking up from their post-Soviet slumber and being converted into modern attractions.
August 17, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Hijab cosplay takes off in Southeast Asia
A growing number of young Muslim women in Southeast Asia are taking part in 'hijab' costume play, finding creative ways to incorporate the head covering into colorful fantasy ...
July 21, 2017 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Shaman's chant rises above stigma in Vietnam's misty mountains
The government tried to ban the practice and turn it into a political tool, but as one artist said: 'You can't suppress folk culture.'
July 16, 2017 | 03:02 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter