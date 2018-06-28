VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hand in hand: Young Hanoians rush to help victims of deadly floods
 
 

Hand in hand: Young Hanoians rush to help victims of deadly floods

Hand in hand: Young Hanoians rush to help victims of deadly floods

By VnExpress   June 28, 2018 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Reliefs are on way to the most far-flung villages in Ha Giang Province.

Tags:

Vietnam flood deadly floods Hanoi relief flood victims
 
View more

Hanoi double-decker buses to charge lower, run longer

The dazzling scenes of Saigon in the rain

A day with the oldest boat couple in Hoi An

Standing and moving on Hanoi’s West Lake

 
go to top