labor export
Vietnamese sailors reported missing two weeks after ship capsizes off South Korea
11 crew members were on board when it hit rough seas, and four bodies have already been recovered.
Vietnamese claims he was tricked into cleanup work after Fukushima disaster
The trainee was employed to do engineering work, but was sent to a nuclear disaster zone, a Tokyo labor union said.
Taiwanese police arrest Vietnamese man for illegally logging, CNA says
The police said he ran away from his legal job more than two years ago.
April 03, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans to send more skilled workers abroad to curb unemployment
More than one million Vietnamese were unemployed last year, including many college graduates.
February 15, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
More Vietnamese workers pack for Japan despite exploitation concerns
The number of foreign workers in Japan surpassed 1 million for the first time last year, with Chinese and Vietnamese accounting for almost half.
January 28, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese migrant worker arrested for theft in Taiwan
Police say he has also left his legal employer and is working illegally at a construction site.
December 10, 2016 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Olympian task prompts Japan to open door for foreign workers
Ahead of the 2020 Olympics, Japan is in more need of foreign workers than ever.
November 18, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese worker dies in S. Korea; family struggles to bring his body home
The family is deep in debt after borrowing money to send him overseas to work last year.
October 11, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Away from home: More Vietnamese leaving for richer countries
Scores of wealthy families, investors have moved overseas.
October 11, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam stops 10 provinces from exporting laborers to South Korea
Illegal workers overstaying their visas have forced the government to act.
August 01, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa
The Vietnamese government has warned Taiwanese steel maker Formosa not to ever again leak toxic waste into the sea, otherwise, the plant shutdown would be inevitable, said Prime ...
July 02, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch
The Vietnamese government will help fishermen from central coastal provinces to find new jobs in the wake of mass fish deaths that have hammered local fisheries, according to the ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese "tourists" try to find illegal employment in South Korea
After spending up to $12,000 for so-called trips to Jeju Island, 59 Vietnamese tourists tried to avoid authorities and search for work in South Korea.
April 26, 2016 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
