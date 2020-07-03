VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Number of Vietnamese workers going abroad falls by 40 pct in H1

By Nguyen Quy   July 3, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Number of Vietnamese workers going abroad falls by 40 pct in H1
Vietnamese workers repatriated from Japan arrive at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, May 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam sent 33,500 guest workers overseas in the first half, a 40 percent year-on-year decline due to travel restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country has suspended all international flights since March 25, and many other countries too have also closed their borders.

Nguyen Gia Liem, deputy head of the Department of Overseas Labor, said many businesses in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, the largest markets for Vietnamese labor, are seeking to hire Vietnamese workers to enable a resumption of operations, Vietnam News Agency reported.

They have assured they can meet local quarantine and monitoring requirements.

At a government meeting last week Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said guest workers could be sent abroad if they are accepted. Vietnam seeks to send 130,000 workers overseas in 2020.

According to statistics from the ministry, over 5,000 workers have returned home from abroad after many businesses were forced to lay off workers. Many flights have been organized in recent months to bring Vietnamese workers and students back from overseas.

More than 147,000 workers went abroad last year, up 3.2 percent from the previous year.

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly 100,000 Vietnamese leave the country each year to live in more developed nations.

Vietnamese workers go abroad mainly for labor-intensive and low-skilled jobs. The country has a workforce of around 50 million.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnamese workers

Covid-19 crisis

border closure

flight suspension

coronavirus

labor export

travel restrictions

 

Read more

Woman charged with double homicide receives capital punishment

Woman charged with double homicide receives capital punishment

Three banned from flying for altercations with cabin crew

Three banned from flying for altercations with cabin crew

270 South Korean experts arrive in Vietnam, quarantined

270 South Korean experts arrive in Vietnam, quarantined

Pentagon 'concerned' about Chinese military drills near Paracels

Pentagon 'concerned' about Chinese military drills near Paracels

Taiwanese drug trafficker receives death in HCMC

Taiwanese drug trafficker receives death in HCMC

Surveillance activities on Vietnamese seas must have Vietnam’s permission

Surveillance activities on Vietnamese seas must have Vietnam’s permission

Pandemic battle costs Vietnam $176 mln

Pandemic battle costs Vietnam $176 mln

Saigon unveils plans for eco park by 2025

Saigon unveils plans for eco park by 2025

 
go to top