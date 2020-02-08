The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Saltwater intrusion an existential threat for Mekong Delta residents
Salwater intrusion threatens lives of Mekong Delta residents
Saltwater intrusion an existential threat for Mekong Delta residents
By
UNICEF
February 8, 2020 | 09:51 pm GMT+7
Saltwater intrusion has steadily worsened over the last few decades, threatening Mekong Delta crops and severely disrupting the daily lives of its residents.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
saltwater intrusion
salinity
Mekong Delta
UNICEF
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Tourists shrug off coronavirus epidemic concerns while traveling in Vietnam
Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak
Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears
A young man loves his job of growing tea
Reading:
Saltwater intrusion an existential threat for Mekong Delta residents
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives