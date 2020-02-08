Saltwater intrusion an existential threat for Mekong Delta residents Salwater intrusion threatens lives of Mekong Delta residents

By UNICEF February 8, 2020 | 09:51 pm GMT+7

Saltwater intrusion has steadily worsened over the last few decades, threatening Mekong Delta crops and severely disrupting the daily lives of its residents.