Tag saltwater intrusion
Vietnamese farmers indignant as Mekong Delta prays for flood waters to arrive

Chinese hydropower dams on the Mekong River are taking a heavy toll on people living downstream. 

New Zealand to give Mekong province $50,000 to battle historic drought

The New Zealand Embassy announced today it will donate $50,000 to communities affected by drought and saltwater ...

HCMC threatened by water shortages

Saltwater encroaching into rivers surrounding Ho Chi Minh City is likely to lead to a lack of clean water, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says.
March 15, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
 
