Tag
salinity
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's Mekong Delta to receive nearly $400 million to combat climate change
The delta, where nearly half of the country’s rice is grown, is at threat from saltwater intrusion.
Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry
Vietnam's rice basket is facing a tough choice.
Vietnamese rice struggles to find buyers
The world’s third largest rice exporter is struggling to seal deals.
August 27, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Climate change could drown Vietnam's beaches: experts
A one meter rise in sea levels could cost Vietnam $17 billion a year.
August 19, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Drought and fish deaths drown Vietnam’s seafood exports
Processing factories are floundering to find something to process.
August 04, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Mekong Delta fruit farmers being killed off by saline intrusion
Vietnam’s 'fruit basket' is dying, and authorities don't have a solution.
July 26, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam presses ahead with ambitious growth target
Vietnam’s economic growth must hit 7.6 percent in the second half to achieve the annual target.
July 18, 2016 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Saltwater threatens to drown nearly half of Vietnam's paddy fields
If nothing's done, "the [Mekong] delta's agricultural production will be exhausted in the next three years."
July 12, 2016 | 08:05 pm GMT+7
U.S. offers Vietnam $500,000 to handle effects of climate change
The U.S. was the first country to respond to Vietnam's plea for international support.
July 06, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
Drought holds back Vietnam's economic growth in Q2 2016
Vietnam's annual economic growth slowed to an estimated 5.55 percent in the second quarter, the weakest for the three-month period in two years, the government said on Tuesday.
June 28, 2016 | 01:48 pm GMT+7
Mekong Delta loses $210 million to drought and salinity
Vietnam's Mekong Delta has suffered losses worth more than VND4.7 trillion ($210 million) due to the severe and prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion during dry season, ...
June 28, 2016 | 11:10 am GMT+7
World Bank to lend Vietnam $90 million to cope with climate change
The World Bank has offered Vietnam a $90 million loan to help the Southeast Asian country cope with climate change.
June 25, 2016 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's 2016 rice exports seen down 13 percent year on year
Vietnam's rice exports in 2016 could fall 13.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.7 million tonnes as supply was dampened by drought and salination, a government news website ...
June 25, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
El Nino drought leaves millions hungry and in need of drinking water in Vietnam
An El Niño-induced drought in Vietnam has left one million people in urgent need of food assistance and two million people lacking access to drinking water, Europe’s humanitarian ...
June 21, 2016 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Thailand donates $100,000 to help Vietnam's battle with climate change
The Embassy of Thailand in Vietnam donated $100,000 on June 14 to help the country counter the effects of its most severe drought in almost a century.
June 15, 2016 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
