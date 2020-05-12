VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Laos pushes ahead with sixth Mekong River dam project

By Reuters   May 12, 2020 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Laos pushes ahead with sixth Mekong River dam project
A general view of the future site of the Luang Prabang dam is seen on the Mekong River outskirt of Luang Prabang Province, Laos, February 5, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Panu Wongcha-um.

Laos has submitted plans to build a new hydropower dam on the Mekong River, with construction expected to start later this year, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on Monday.

The Sanakham hydropower plant, with an estimated cost of $2.073 billion, will be developed by Datang Sanakham Hydropower company, a subsidiary of China’s Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd., MRC said.

Hydropower development is central to the Laos government’s plan to export around 20,000 megawatts of electricity to its neighbors by 2030 and the latest project would be the sixth proposal of nine planned mainstream Mekong dams inside Laos.

Laos has completed two dams on the Mekong River, the 1,285-megawatt Xayaburi Dam and the 260-megawatt Don Sahong Dam last year, despite objections by environmental groups.

Objectors said the dams threaten a river system whose fisheries, sediment and seasonal flooding for agriculture support some 60 million people.

Sanakham’s proposed site is located 155 kilometers north of Vientiane, the capital of Laos, and is projected to produce 684 megawatts of electricity once it starts operating in 2028.

The Sanakham dam is the sixth project that has been put forward to the prior consultation process with the MRC, an intergovernmental agency that works with regional governments.

China has funded numerous hydropower projects inside Laos, and it has built 11 dams on the upper reaches of the Mekong River inside Chinese territory that have come under scrutiny for allegedly altering the river's natural flow.

The Sanakham project will now have to go through an MRC prior consultation process, which normally lasts for six months, where other MRC members including Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam can review the project and assess any cross-border impacts.

While they can suggest changes, the MRC consultation process cannot veto any project.

Related News:

Mekong Delta in peril

Mekong Delta residents flee as nature turns hostile

Mekong Delta residents flee as nature turns hostile

Mekong Delta's reservoir of abundance runs dry

Mekong Delta's reservoir of abundance runs dry

Suffering drought and salinity, Mekong Delta province desperate for freshwater lake

Suffering drought and salinity, Mekong Delta province desperate for freshwater lake

See more
Tags: Mekong Mekong River Mekong River Commission Mekong dams Mekong River dam Lao dam Lao hydropower project drought salinity
 
Read more
HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

EU, France back Vietnam in fight against climate change

EU, France back Vietnam in fight against climate change

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

China’s East Sea 'fishing ban' invalid: agriculture ministry

China’s East Sea 'fishing ban' invalid: agriculture ministry

Lung transplant not yet a must for British Covid-19 patient

Lung transplant not yet a must for British Covid-19 patient

Eight coronavirus patients recover in Hanoi

Eight coronavirus patients recover in Hanoi

 
go to top