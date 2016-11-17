VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon's magic craze: 'flying noodles'

By Tan Nguyen   November 17, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
No, you're not hallucinating. Saigonese are flocking to try these noodles, which seem to stand on end.
Tags: flying noodles Saigon
 
View more

Ambidextrous artist paints two portraits at once

Japan's wine lovers bathe in Beaujolais Nouveau

Hillary Clinton lost but how well are Vietnamese female politicians doing?

Biscuit dunking while bungee jumping

 
go to top