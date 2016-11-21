VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Japan's wine lovers bathe in Beaujolais Nouveau

By Reuters   November 21, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Wine lovers in Japan are celebrating the release of this year's vintage of Beaujolais Nouveau by soaking themselves in a hot spring mixed with the French wine.
Tags: wine Japan Beaujolais Nouveau
 
View more

Tokyo hit by first November snow in over half a century

Ragworms: Hanoi's posh autumnal delicacy

New way to brew Vietnamese iced coffee

Ambidextrous artist paints two portraits at once

 
go to top