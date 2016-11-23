VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

New way to brew Vietnamese iced coffee

By Tuan Anh Sym, Nhung Nguyen   November 23, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
A new phin for Arabica-based ca phe sua da that allows you to time your brew to perfection.
Tags: ca phe sua da Saigon Vietnamese coffee
View more

Thailand province thanks fruitful monkeys

Baby elephant tries to 'wake up' dying mother

Tokyo hit by first November snow in over half a century

Ragworms: Hanoi's posh autumnal delicacy

 
go to top