VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Thailand province thanks fruitful monkeys

By Reuters/Paul Chapman   November 27, 2016 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
The Thai province of Lopburi holds its annual fruit buffet for the local monkeys as a reward for attracting tourists to the region.
Tags: monkey Thailand festival
 
View more

Afghan refugee boy's wish fulfilled by Germany's Merkel

Vietnam pays homage to Fidel Castro

Taste of the season: Flood brings famous delicacies to Vietnam's Mekong Delta

Reindeers audition for pizza delivery job in Japan

 
go to top