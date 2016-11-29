VnExpress International
Vietnam pays homage to Fidel Castro

By Reuters/Nathan Frandino   November 29, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese are flocking to the Cuban embassy to show their respect to Castro, who was hailed as a revolutionary hero by locals.
