VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnamese coffee
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New way to brew Vietnamese iced coffee

A new phin for Arabica-based ca phe sua da that allows you to time your brew to perfection.

How to get high the Vietnamese way

When in Vietnam, have fun the native way.
 
go to top