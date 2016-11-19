The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway
19 Mar 2018
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
17 Mar 2018
Hillary Clinton lost but how well are Vietnamese female politicians doing?
By
VnExpress
November 19, 2016 | 09:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese women have it better than ever but there's still a long way to go.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
women
politics
Vietnam
gender gap
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Ragworms: Hanoi's posh autumnal delicacy
New way to brew Vietnamese iced coffee
Ambidextrous artist paints two portraits at once
Japan's wine lovers bathe in Beaujolais Nouveau
Reading:
Hillary Clinton lost but how well are Vietnamese female politicians doing?
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World