The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
politics
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Xi's trusted 'firefighter' lieutenant becomes China's vice president
Xi was also re-elected president by parliament, with no votes cast against him.
Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill; China 'strongly dissatisfied'
The United States does not have formal ties with Taiwan but is required by law to help it with self-defense and is ...
Indonesia wants Australia as full ASEAN member
Australia has been a dialogue partner of ASEAN, which groups 10 Southeast Asian nations, since 1974.
March 16, 2018 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam, New Zealand pave way for strategic partnership to boost all-round cooperation
Leaders from both countries are backing education and trade to drive their relationship to the next level.
March 14, 2018 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Facebook removes, then restores anti-immigrant video posted by Hungarian politician
Facebook and other networks have in many countries surpassed traditional media as a way for politicians to reach voters.
March 08, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam's top Communist Party official retires early due to health reasons
Politburo member Dinh The Huynh was the executive secretary of the Party's Secretariat and chaired the Central Theoretical Council.
March 05, 2018 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Merkel vows to work for the 'good of Germany' as SPD paves way for 4th term
Two in three of the SPD's rank and file backed a new partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
March 05, 2018 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam to check key leaders’ health every six months
Top government officials will only be allowed to travel overseas for medical reasons if approved to do so by a special Party unit.
March 01, 2018 | 06:01 pm GMT+7
North Korea condemns sanctions, but seen open to talks with US
At the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony, S.Korea said relations between the two Koreas and between N.Korea and the U.S. should go hand in hand.
February 26, 2018 | 12:06 am GMT+7
Vietnam's corruption ranking improves amid global stagnation: survey
The country's intensified fight against corruption has boosted public confidence, but it still ranks in the bottom half globally.
February 22, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Inspired by Macron, new anti-Brexit party launches in Britain
Renew party hopes to capitalize on uncertainty over Brexit to pressure politicians into stopping the process.
February 20, 2018 | 08:25 am GMT+7
South Africa's Ramaphosa hails 'new dawn', warns of tough decisions
Hailing a 'new dawn' a day after his inauguration, he promised to fight corruption and to trim a bloated cabinet.
February 17, 2018 | 08:22 am GMT+7
S Africa's Zuma resigns, forced out by own party
Zuma has been in a power struggle with multi-millionaire former businessman Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president who now becomes interim president.
February 15, 2018 | 07:40 am GMT+7
Prime Mum-ister: New Zealand PM says she's having a baby
Jacinda Ardern is set to become the country's first leader to give birth while in office.
January 19, 2018 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Bannon testifies before House committee probing Russia campaign links
Trump said Bannon had 'lost his mind' and branded him 'Sloppy Steve.'
January 17, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter