Tag gender gap
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Paid less than male peers, BBC China editor quits and speaks out

Pay disclosures the British broadcaster was forced to make last July showed that two thirds of the highest earners on air were men.

Google's firing of memo writer strikes nerve in Silicon Valley

A Silicon Valley culture war pitting liberal-leaning tech firms against a small conservative cohort took on new ...

Gender imbalance threatens Vietnam's social stability: experts

The pursuit of sons could lead to a rise in human trafficking and sex crimes, officials warn.
December 15, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7

Hillary Clinton lost but how well are Vietnamese female politicians doing?

Vietnamese women have it better than ever but there's still a long way to go. 
November 19, 2016 | 09:15 pm GMT+7
 
