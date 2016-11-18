VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Biscuit dunking while bungee jumping

November 18, 2016 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Briton Simon Berry takes the Guinness World Records title for the 'highest bungee dunk' after dipping a biscuit into a cup of tea while bungee jumping.
Tags: biscuit
View more

New way to brew Vietnamese iced coffee

Ambidextrous artist paints two portraits at once

Japan's wine lovers bathe in Beaujolais Nouveau

Hillary Clinton lost but how well are Vietnamese female politicians doing?

 
go to top