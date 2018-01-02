VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon's backpackers street fires up on New Year's Eve

By Minh Nhat   January 2, 2018 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
Like many cities around the world, Saigon partied hard.
Tags: Saigon New Year's Eve Bui Vien
 
View more

Two planes collide on the tarmac of Toronto's Pearson Airport

Deadly explosion in Vietnam begs question why recycling bullets became a village craft

Chocolate could go extinct by 2050

Southern Vietnam braces for first storm of 2018

 
go to top