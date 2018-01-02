Southern Vietnam braces for first storm of 2018

VnExpress International
By Khanh Hoang, Huu Nguyen   January 2, 2018 | 07:12 pm GMT+7
A tropical depression near the southern Philippines is forecast to develop into a storm and head west to southern Vietnam.
