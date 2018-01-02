The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Recommendation
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
25 Dec 2017
Vietnamese town sets record for building Christmas tree... out of clay pots
24 Dec 2017
'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam
21 Dec 2017
Southern Vietnam braces for first storm of 2018
By
Khanh Hoang, Huu Nguyen
January 2, 2018 | 07:12 pm GMT+7
A tropical depression near the southern Philippines is forecast to develop into a storm and head west to southern Vietnam.
Tags:
Vietnam
storm
natural disaster
tropical depression
Saigon's backpackers street fires up on New Year's Eve
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
Your checklist for things to do on Saigon’s backpacker street
India's 'moonwalking' traffic cop turns heads
