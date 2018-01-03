VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Chocolate could go extinct by 2050

By Next Media   January 3, 2018 | 06:26 pm GMT+7
Scientists say chocolate is in danger of disappearing by 2050 due to effects from global warming.
Tags: chocolate
 
View more

Oprah awards speech sparks talk of White House run

Meet the Vietnamese man who puts the spark into giant candles

Two planes collide on the tarmac of Toronto's Pearson Airport

Deadly explosion in Vietnam begs question why recycling bullets became a village craft

 
go to top