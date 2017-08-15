The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tropical depression grows into storm en route to southern Vietnam
Bolaven, the year’s first storm, is forecast to ravage the south central coast from Wednesday.
Southern Vietnam braces for first storm of 2018
A tropical depression near the southern Philippines is forecast to develop into a storm and head west to southern ...
Philippines storm death toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced
Storm Tembin, which is entering Vietnamese waters, has swept through the Philippines and killed at least 200 on the way.
December 24, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Mass evacuations in southern Vietnam as Typhoon Tembin nears
Students have been told to stay at home and around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam.
December 24, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet in 2017
The world is currently on track for its third warmest year in modern times.
December 21, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
In Jakarta, flood-hit slum residents aim for a higher, drier future
Jakarta, a coastal city built on a swampy plain, faces no end of flood worries, not least because roughly 40 percent of its land sits below sea level.
December 12, 2017 | 09:37 am GMT+7
363 dead, missing in Vietnam this year amid poor weather forecasting: PM
Inaccurate forecasts and inadequate preparations have been blamed for huge damages from disasters in Vietnam.
November 18, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming
As residents of central Vietnam are cleaning up after Damrey, more flooding looms with water being released from 49 reservoirs.
November 08, 2017 | 10:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam braces for typhoon Khanun after floods kill 72
Last week's floods were the worst that hit the country in years, with thousands of homes submerged.
October 16, 2017 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Crews rescue hundreds from homes and cars as Harvey floods Houston
Harvey came ashore late Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years and has killed at least two people.
August 28, 2017 | 08:26 am GMT+7
312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital
The country's president has appealed for unity from a nation still struggling with the legacy of Ebola and a long civil war.
August 15, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Flash floods kill 18, isolate towns in Northern Vietnam
Heavy rains and resulting flash floods have caused damages totaling $31 million.
August 05, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
7 dead or missing after Vietnamese ship sinks in tropical storm
Rescue workers have been unable to locate where the 5,100-ton ship went down.
July 17, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Floods ravage Peru, killing at least 62
Torrential rainfall has sparked a state of emergency in parts of Peru.
March 18, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Pollution eats Vietnam's growth
Experts have advised the government to dump cheap and dirty industries.
December 26, 2016 | 10:06 am GMT+7
