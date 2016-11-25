VnExpress International
Saigoneers OK plan to expand Bui Vien walking street before Lunar New Year

Local residents have already agreed to the proposal, so it's just a matter of waiting for the nod from the city.

Saigon's backpackers street fires up on New Year's Eve

Like many cities around the world, Saigon partied hard.

Warehouse in Saigon’s backpacker precinct burns to the ground

No one was inside when the fire engulfed the warehouse.
August 13, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7

Check out Saigon backpacker street's first vehicle free night

One step at a time, Bui Vien is being pedestrianized.
July 17, 2017 | 11:53 am GMT+7

Backpacker walking street takes a step back in Saigon

Construction delays have caused a setback.
July 12, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Show must go on: Saigon's Bui Vien Street stays open under construction rubble

Vendors are trying to cover up the construction mess to stop visitors from turning away.
June 22, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7

Saigon backpacker street undergoes major makeover

Authorities are hoping that the work to turn Bui Vien into a walking street will make the popular backpacker area more attractive.
June 18, 2017 | 12:06 pm GMT+7

Walk this way: Saigon to pedestrianize backpacker street on weekend nights

Revel in bliss and party into the night in the country's most popular tourist district.
June 08, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7

Saigon to ban vehicles from Bui Vien backpacker street

Shops and restaurants will be allowed to retake the sidewalks on weekends.
March 26, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Residents of apartment in Saigon's backpacker street stand firm as city warns of collapse

HCMC has called for the urgent evacuation of the old building on Bui Vien Street.
November 26, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
