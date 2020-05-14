Hustle and bustle returns instantly to Saigon's beer street

Lee Ju Gyeong, a South Korean expat, livestreams fun activities to broadcast on his YouTube channel. He said: "During the Covid-19 pandemic, I chose to stay in Vietnam, a safe country. Congratulations to Vietnam for controlling the pandemic. After the pandemic ends, I will bring my family to Vietnam for traveling."



Vietnam has recorded 288 Covid-19 cases so far, with no deaths. Thirty six are active infections. There has been no community transmission for the last 27 days.