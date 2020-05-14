VnExpress International
Hustle and bustle returns instantly to Saigon's beer street

By Huu Khoa   May 14, 2020 | 07:04 am GMT+7

After bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen a few days ago, Bui Vien, Saigon's backpacker Mecca, is again buzzing.

From May 8, authorities in HCMC allowed all non-essential services to reopen, except karaoke parlors and disco following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phucs order a day earlier. Immediately, party-goeers flock to Bui Vien backpacker street in District 1 to fun and game with food stalls, nail salons and beer clubs busy for welcoming tourists back.

Most of beer clubs and food stalls are full, with customers occupying the sidewalk of both sides of the street.Since mid-March, all bars, massage, karaoke parlors, beer clubs and discotheques in the country were closed in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite business resumption, some beer clubs and other business establishments still check body temperature of visitors and disinfect their hands with sanitizers.

A street vendor performs street dance on Bui Vien to cheer visitors.

Lee Ju Gyeong, a South Korean expat, livestreams fun activities to broadcast on his YouTube channel. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I still choose to stay in Vietnam, a safe country. Congratulations to Vietnam for controling Covid-19 pandemic, he said.  After the pandemic ends, I will bring my family to Vietnam to travel, Lee said. Vietnam has recorded 288 Covid-19 cases so far, with 252 having recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The country has recorded no community transmission in the last 27 days.

Vietnam has recorded 288 Covid-19 cases so far, with no deaths. Thirty six are active infections. There has been no community transmission for the last 27 days.
Without face masks, customers gather in crowds to drink beer. Though the government allowed the resumption of business services to revive the tourism and economy, people are still advised to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers in public places.

Vietnam still ban foreigners and suspend international flights to control Covid-19 crisis, there are few Western tourists on Bui Vien at this time. Therefore, my business is not as good as before said Nhung pushing a fruit cart at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A man shows his fire eating performance amid the crowds on Bui Vien. Staying at home for too long, upon hearing that Bui Vien backpacker street resumes operation, I and my colleagues were very happy. My income is low because there are not many Western tourists but I hope the pandemic could pass quickly so that everyone can get regular jobs, said Tran Minh Vu, 14, a street circus artist.

Two expats chat  while enjoying the bustling atmosphere of Bui Vien which was closed for more than a month.

Bui Vien is dubbed Saigon beer street and closed to vehicles on weekends. It is popular with foreign tourists for its bustle and energy, beer clubs, bars and pubs, loud music, blinking lights, and atmosphere of general cheer.Vietnam has eased its social distancing restrictions since April 23 and allowed popular tourist destinations to reopen.

