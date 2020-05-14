Hustle and bustle returns instantly to Saigon's beer street

|
On May 8 city authorities allowed all "non-essential" services except karaoke parlors and disco to reopen following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's order a day earlier. Party-goers immediately began to flock to the street in District 1 for fun and games, food, manicures, and beer clubs.
|
Most beer clubs and food shops are full, with customers occupying the sidewalks on both sides. The street had virtually been closed off since mid-March in an effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
|
Some beer clubs and other business establishments check visitors’ body temperatures and disinfect their hands with sanitizers.
|
A street candy vendor performs a dance to cheer visitors.
|
Lee Ju Gyeong, a South Korean expat, livestreams fun activities to broadcast on his YouTube channel. He said: "During the Covid-19 pandemic, I chose to stay in Vietnam, a safe country. Congratulations to Vietnam for controlling the pandemic. After the pandemic ends, I will bring my family to Vietnam for traveling."
|
Customers flock to drink beer without face masks. The government allowed the resumption of businesses to revive the economy and tourism sector, but has instructed people to wear masks and use hand sanitizers in public.
|
"Nhung, pushing a fruit cart at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, said: "Vietnam still bans foreigners' entry and international flights are suspended to control Covid-19. So there are few Western tourists on Bui Vien at this time. Therefore, my business is not as good as before."
|
A man breathes fire to entertain the crowds.
|
Two expats enjoy the bustling atmosphere of Bui Vien which had been closed for more than a month.
|
Bui Vien, dubbed "Saigon beer street," is closed to vehicles during weekends. It is popular among foreign tourists for its energy, beer clubs, bars and pubs, loud music, lights, and general atmosphere of cheer.