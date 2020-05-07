Ba Ria-Vung Tau reopens beaches

A report by Google last December showed Vung Tau beaches were among most sought after destinations by Vietnamese Googlers in 2019. Photo by Shutterstock/Hang Dinh.

Locals and holiday-goers are allowed to swim in public beaches in Vung Tau, the southern province's capital, but large crowds are still banned as a preventive measure to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Early in the morning, locals rushed to Bai Sau, a popular beach in the town, a top holiday destination in Vietnam.

Nguyen Van Hung, a local resident, said streets leading to the beach were crowded Thursday morning and everyone was excited to be back to the beach after more than a month.

Barricades along the road leading to public beaches in Vung Tau have been removed and chairs and umbrellas have reappeared along the beaches.

Bai Sau beach in Vung Tau on May 7, 2020 when the beach reopened. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

All beaches in the country had closed down for more than a month as the nation battled the coronavirus pandemic with strict travel restrictions and a social distancing campaign.