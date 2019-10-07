Nghe An opens night market to boost tourism

Tourists flock to the night market on Cao Thang Street in Vinh Town, Nghe An Province on October 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

The 200-meter-long market on Cao Thang Street at the main gate of Vinh Market will serve tourists from 6:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The night market, which made its debut last Wednesday, is part of local authorities’ efforts to diversify nightlife in the town and create more spaces for weekend entertainment for both local residents and foreign tourists.

There are more than 100 stalls in the market, specializing in garments, souvenirs and street food. Tourists can sit on small chairs and enjoy Nghe An specialties like steamed rice rolls called banh muot, eel porridge and a squid-pomelo combination.

Provincial authorities had earlier announced plans to open a pedestrian-only street like the ones in Hoi An Town and Ho Chi Minh City this year.

Nghe An, around 330 km south of Hanoi, welcomed 5.78 million tourist arrivals including more than 120,000 foreigners in the first nine months of this year, up 8 percent from a year ago, according to the provincial tourism department.

The central province is home to the Pu Mat National Park, part of the Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve, one of six areas in Vietnam recognized as world biosphere reserves by UNESCO. The Thanh Chuong tea hills are another local attraction.