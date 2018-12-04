VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Here is how Vietnam’s most populated city plans to to ease its residents’ dense living space
 
 

Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how

Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how

By Nhung Nguyen   December 4, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Every five year Ho Chi Minh City adds one million people, equivalent to the population of a district.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City living space Ho Chi Minh City population
 
View more

AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines

Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students

Hoi An offers a twirling experience like no other

Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant

 
go to top