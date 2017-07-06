VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Revived rail link to hook up Saigon and the Mekong Delta

By VnExpress   July 6, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Saigon to Can Tho in just 45 minutes, for $3.6 billion.
Tags: Vietnam train railway Can Tho Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Gothic charcoal ice cream takes social media by storm

Diners relive the golden age of air travel

Thousands of lives dangle from a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Fendi brings flower power to Paris

 
go to top