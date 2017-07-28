Pakistani council orders girl's 'revenge rape'

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Lucy Fielder   July 28, 2017 | 01:17 pm GMT+7
Pakistani police have arrested 25 members of a village council of elders who ordered the rape of a 16-year-old girl. She was attacked as revenge for her brother's alleged rape of another girl
