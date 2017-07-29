VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Cheese lava bread hits Ho Chi Minh City

By Minh Nhat   July 29, 2017 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
The good old cheese lava bread with a Vietnamese twist on top. People lava it!

Eat like a local Saigoneer

Get your claws into a crab-induced food coma in Saigon

Get your claws into a crab-induced food coma in Saigon

The crab soup stand that's been bubbling in the heart of Saigon for 24 years

The crab soup stand that's been bubbling in the heart of Saigon for 24 years

7 retro Saigon cafés that offer a ride back in time

7 retro Saigon cafés that offer a ride back in time

See more
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City street food
 
View more

American couple teaching children of Agent Orange in central Vietnam

Dengue fever sweeping across Hanoi

Take a look inside the Lotus, Hanoi's largest theater

Phantom: Rolls-Royce's new 'pinnacle of luxury'

 
go to top