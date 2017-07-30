VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Take a look inside the Lotus, Hanoi's largest theater

By Tran Quang   July 30, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
This stage is ready to blossom in 2018.
Tags: Lotus Theater Hanoi Vietnam
 
View more

Turkish women march in women's rights protest in Istanbul

Inventor of the 'Smiley' talks emoji's

American couple teaching children of Agent Orange in central Vietnam

Dengue fever sweeping across Hanoi

 
go to top