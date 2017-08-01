Turkish women march in women's rights protest in Istanbul

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Mia Womersley   August 1, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
Hundreds of Turkish women marched in the country's biggest city of Istanbul on Saturday (July 29), in protest against violence and animosity they say they have faced from men demanding they dress more conservatively.
