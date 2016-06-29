The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Syria regime pummels besieged Eastern Ghouta
More than 930 civilians have been killed in Ghouta.
Turkish air strikes pound Kurdish fighters in Syria
Turkey's bombing of Afrin escalated on Monday, at least 85 Kurdish fighters were killed.
Turkish attack highlights Syrian Kurds' isolation
Turkey, resentful of U.S. ties to the Kurds, appears to have entered into a deal with Putin to take Afrin.
January 24, 2018 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Turkey and the EU: time for plan B?
President Erdogan has repeatedly huffed and puffed over the length of Turkey's EU bid.
January 14, 2018 | 04:53 pm GMT+7
Somalia's deadliest bombing kills 276, injures 300
At least 276 people killed and 300 injured in a deadly attack in Somalia.
October 17, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
US, Turkey mutually suspend visa services in escalating row
Turkish officials had previously expressed hope of a new page in Ankara-Washington relations under President Donald Trump, but things didn't turn out as expected.
October 09, 2017 | 10:11 am GMT+7
Alarming West, Turkey nudges closer to Russia arms deal
'Both Moscow and Ankara use this story on the political level to show their respective dissatisfaction to the West.'
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Turkish women march in women's rights protest in Istanbul
Hundreds of Turkish women marched in the country's biggest city of Istanbul on Saturday (July 29), in protest against violence and animosity they say they have faced from men ...
August 01, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
Control across Turkey restored but some coup plotters at large
Detentions expected to exceed 6,000.
July 17, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7
Military coup attempt in Turkey, troops say they seize power
Army statement accuses government of undermining rule of law.
July 16, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
Istanbul governor's office raises fatalities to 41 killed, 239 wounded in airport bombing
Forty-one people were killed and 239 others were wounded in a suicide bomb attack at Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, the Istanbul governor's office said in a ...
June 29, 2016 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Turkish Airlines suspends flights, offers refund after Istanbul attack
Turkish Airlines suspended its flights until 8 am (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, after suspected Islamic State bombers killed 36 people at Istanbul ...
June 29, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Turkey will not pay compensation over downed Russian jet
Turkey will not pay compensation to Russia over the downing of a fighter jet last year and has only expressed regret over the incident, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on ...
June 28, 2016 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
Soccer-Croatia gain some revenge on Turkey with Modric magic
Croatia needed a touch of Luka Modric magic to beat Turkey 1-0 in their Euro 2016 Group D opener on Sunday, gaining a measure of revenge after their bitter quarter-final ...
June 13, 2016 | 12:12 am GMT+7
Alleged IS trio held in Turkey planned to attack German interests: reports
The suspects, presented as members of an IS cell, are accused of plotting attacks on German interests in Turkey
March 23, 2016 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
