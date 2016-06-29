Istanbul governor's office raises fatalities to 41 killed, 239 wounded in airport bombing

Relatives of a victim of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Osman Orsal

Ten of those killed in the attack, blamed on Islamic State, were foreign nationals while three people held dual nationality. Among the wounded, 109 were discharged from the hospitals, the governor's office said in its statement on Wednesday.

23 Turkish citizens, 13 foreign nationals

Earlier, a Turkish presidential official said twenty-three Turkish citizens and 13 foreign nationals were killed by suicide bombers in the attack.

Reuters reported a Ukrainian and an Iranian were among the dead. Around 150 people were wounded in the attack, which has been blamed on Islamic State militants.

Saudi media reported that among those hurt were seven Saudis, who were in good condition.