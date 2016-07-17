VnExpress International
Control across Turkey restored but some coup plotters at large

By Reuters   July 17, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7
Security forces loyal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan guard the General Staff headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Tumay Berkin

Detentions expected to exceed 6,000.

The government's control has been restored across Turkey and although a few groups of coup plotters are holding out in Istanbul, they no longer pose a risk, a senior official told Reuters on Sunday.

There are also a few important members of the military who have not been captured, the official said, adding that they looked likely to be caught soon.

So far 6,000 people have been detained in Turkey in relation to the failed coup, with more detentions expected, broadcaster NTV said on Sunday, citing Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

"The judicial process on this will continue," NTV reported Bozdag as saying. 

Two of the eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are brought to prosecutor by two policemen in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis, Greece, July 17, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Giannis Moisiadis

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told investors not to worry, saying on Twitter on Sunday the government was in charge and had decided on "all necessary measures" after consulting with the central bank and treasury.

He did not specify the measures. He also said on his official Twitter account that political stability in Turkey had been strengthened after the failed coup and that macro fundamentals were solid. He said he would hold a teleconference with global investors later on Sunday.

"We have decided on all necessary measures. We are in charge. No need for worry," he wrote. 

"Not blank cheque for Erdogan"

France's foreign minister said on Sunday that the failed coup in Turkey did not give President Tayyip Erdogap a "blank cheque" to bypass democratic principles.

"We want the rule of law to work fully in Turkey," Jean-Marc Ayrault told France 3 television. "(The coup) is not a blank cheque for Mr Edogan. There cannot be purges, the rule of law must work."

He said European ministers would reiterate on Monday when they meet in Brussels that Turkey must conform to Europe's democratic principles.

> Turkish forces try to crush last remnants of coup after Erdogan returns

