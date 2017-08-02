VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Estonian company delivers drinks by drone

By Reuters   August 2, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Estonian startup firm Cleveron is testing a new system to deliver cold drinks to beachgoers via drones.
Tags: drone drink Estonia
 
View more

Road accidents in Vietnam no one tells you about

North Korea missile test hits dangerously close to Air France flight path

Mysterious hair chopping incidents grip India

Russia unveils giant 51-carat polished diamond for online auction

 
go to top