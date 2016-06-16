The most read Vietnamese newspaper
drink
Kava, the drink soothing the stress of NY millennials
Young New Yorkers are leaving alcohol for a mildly narcotic drink to ease the pain of long hours, bottleneck commutes and Trump.
The bubble tea craze sweeping Saigon – in pictures
If you want to see first hand the bubble tea explosion in the city, take a stroll down Ngo Duc Ke Street.
Estonian company delivers drinks by drone
Estonian startup firm Cleveron is testing a new system to deliver cold drinks to beachgoers via drones.
August 02, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Indika Free Flow Friday House Party
The Friday free flow is back with new times and new offers
October 06, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s homegrown twist on soft drinks
Before the era of canned drinks and synthetic flavors, people found numerous ways to make drinking more of a memorable experience. In tropical Vietnam this was no exception, and ...
June 16, 2016 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
