Kava, the drink soothing the stress of NY millennials

Young New Yorkers are leaving alcohol for a mildly narcotic drink to ease the pain of long hours, bottleneck commutes and Trump.

The bubble tea craze sweeping Saigon – in pictures

If you want to see first hand the bubble tea explosion in the city, take a stroll down Ngo Duc Ke Street.

Estonian company delivers drinks by drone

Estonian startup firm Cleveron is testing a new system to deliver cold drinks to beachgoers via drones.
August 02, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7

Indika Free Flow Friday House Party

The Friday free flow is back with new times and new offers
October 06, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s homegrown twist on soft drinks

Before the era of canned drinks and synthetic flavors, people found numerous ways to make drinking more of a memorable experience. In tropical Vietnam this was no exception, and ...
June 16, 2016 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
 
