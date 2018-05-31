The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
14 Feb 2018
#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men
10 Feb 2018
In Da Nang's maze of alleys, a crispy feast of Vietnamese 'pizza'
8 Feb 2018
US ambassador makes his first Tet cake, wishes Vietnam a happy new year
6 Feb 2018
Kitchen God rush takes over central Vietnamese village ahead of Tet
2 Feb 2018
Cockroach milk is nutrient-rich and could be the next superfood
By
Reuters
May 31, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7
New research has found that cockroach milk is highly nutritious, and could even feed future generations.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
cockroach milk
nutritions
food
drink
insects
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
More Saigonese start ‘sun bathing’ on their roofs
Love of the ring: undying passion in Vietnam’s dying circus industry
Go figure: Another major change in telephone numbering coming up
That sinking feeling again: Erosion exacts more toll in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta
Reading:
Cockroach milk is nutrient-rich and could be the next superfood
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World