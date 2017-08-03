VnExpress International
Russia unveils giant 51-carat polished diamond for online auction

By Reuters   August 3, 2017 | 09:41 am GMT+7
The large gem is part of a collection of five polished diamonds produced in Russia by the state-owned firm Alrosa.
