The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Not so fast: Why construction of Hanoi rail line has slowed to an expensive delay
By
Nhung Nhung
,
Tran Quang, Khanh Hoang
July 29, 2017 | 08:38 am GMT+7
The line was supposed to be up and running this year, but not even half of it has been finished.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Motorbike culture
Will the public use metro systems in Vietnam when they're ready to depart?
Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital
Saigon’s second metro line held up by seven-year delay
See more
Tags:
Hanoi
Metro
sky train
public transport
infrastructure
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Dengue fever sweeping across Hanoi
Take a look inside the Lotus, Hanoi's largest theater
Phantom: Rolls-Royce's new 'pinnacle of luxury'
Cheese lava bread hits Ho Chi Minh City
Reading:
Not so fast: Why construction of Hanoi rail line has slowed to an expensive delay
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World