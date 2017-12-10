The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees
Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.
Saigon’s first metro line faces further delays due to $44 million debt
Project managers are urging the city to pay up while waiting for funding from the central government.
HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link
The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the green light.
March 08, 2018 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Indonesia's rapid infrastructure drive takes deadly toll
Endemic corruption, red tape, and mismanagement have left many projects mothballed or neglected for years.
March 07, 2018 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Saigon’s $440 million anti-flood project delayed due to relocation trouble
The project was scheduled for completion in April, and now millions of people face more days under water.
February 26, 2018 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
Rail link planned between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia's casino kingdom
The 250km route will be part of a larger network that also connects Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and China.
February 08, 2018 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province proposes plan to build tunnel under Ha Long Bay
Stormy weather makes it dangerous to cross the existing bridge at the entrance to the bay.
February 01, 2018 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rolls up sleeves to finish new Ha Long Bay airport
Workers are toiling day and night for the grand opening this summer.
January 18, 2018 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam delays opening of $1 billion Ha Long Bay expressways
The two expressways will cut travel time from Hanoi to the famous bay and a new casino by half when they're completed.
January 11, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018
Loan disbursement issues with China, which had been holding back the project, have finally been resolved.
December 30, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Chinese contractor asks to further delay Hanoi's first sky train
Unresolved loan disbursement issues from the Chinese government continue to hold back construction.
December 10, 2017 | 10:24 pm GMT+7
Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network
Of all the megacities in Southeast Asia, Saigon is the only one without any form of metro transport.
November 30, 2017 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
New expressway to cut travel time from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay by half
Road trips from Vietnam’s capital to the famous bay will be slashed to one and a half hours.
November 07, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Saigon residents caught wading through record tide
The highest tide of the year at 1.69 (5.54 feet) meters threw cold water at not-so enthusiastic feet on Monday morning.
November 06, 2017 | 11:32 am GMT+7
This 2,000 ft road in Hanoi takes forever to build
Disagreement in compensation has delayed a road construction project in the heart of Hanoi for 17 years.
November 04, 2017 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
