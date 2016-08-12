VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'Magical' substance turns rotten meat fresh in Vietnam province

By Nguyen Trieu   August 12, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
You won't look at beef in the same way again.
Tags: food safety Vietnam
 
View more

Toxic waste piles up 40 meters high in Vietnam's environmental nightmare

Hanoi: to lift or not to lift the midnight curfew

7 things you didn't know about Vietnam's Olympic hero Hoang Xuan Vinh

Catching Pokemon Vietnam style

 
go to top